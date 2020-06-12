The J&K Government on Friday constituted a four member task force on power sector reforms for implementation of the initiatives, schemes and relief measures under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said that the Principal Secretary Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal, will be the Chairman while Managing Director Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited will be its members.

The initiatives, according to order, to be implemented by the task force include Rs 90,000 crores liquidity infusion to DISCOMS as a concessional loan offering by PFC & REC Limited; tariff policy reforms encompassing consumer rights, promotion of industry and sustainability of power sector and distribution reforms in power sector.

The task force will study each of the schemes, benefits and relaxations announced by Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme; to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union territory of for each scheme, benefits and relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiativs, project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds and benefits; to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative; to meet at least, once a week to review the progress and coordinate between departments on the activities assigned and to submit fortnightly reports in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and -15th of every-month beginning from 15 June.