TANCET 2025 answer key available online at tancet.annauniv.edu | Download now via Anna University website

TANCET 2025: Candidates waiting for the provisional answer key of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test don’t need to wait anymore. As per the latest updates, Anna University Chennai has released the answer key on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates willing to download a copy of the answer key need to enter the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including user id, password to login the dashboard.

The TANCET 2025 examination was conducted across the examination centers on 22nd March in a centre-based pen-and-paper format.

TANCET is an important examination for the candidates will to take admission in different postgraduate courses in Tamil Nadu.

Steps to Download TANCET 2025 Answer Key:

– Visit the official TANCET website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

– Click on the answer key tab

– A new window will open and candidate need to enter the login credentials

– Answer Key will appear on the screen after submitting all the details

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the answer key for future.