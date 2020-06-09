Tamil Nadu government has decided to cancel public exams for classes 10th and 11th as Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state especially in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has informed that students of classes 10th and 11th will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance.

The Tamil Nadu SSC exam (10th std) was scheduled to begin from June 15.

Meanwhile, a decision regarding class 12th exams will be taken in the coming days, the chief minister said.

DMK chief and opposition leader MK Stalin tweeted earlier requesting the CM to take a good decision on the Tamil Nadu class 10 public exam.

“I have come to know that CM is heading a meeting regarding the 10th std public exam today afternoon. I request him to set aside stubbornness, ego and make a decision that people and students expect! In the end not only the future of the student but also the future of the state is at stake,” he tweeted.

The opposition parties have been demanding that the 10th board exam be differed taking into account the current situation in the state due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst Coronavirus-hit state after Maharashtra with 33,229 cases and 286 deaths.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also informed that the Union Territory has cancelled the class 10 exams and that all the students will be promoted to the next level.

Meanwhile, the pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held between July 1-15.

The results of the same may be declared by August 15.