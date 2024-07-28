Tamil Nadu protesters detained in Madhya Pradesh

More than 60 protesters including at least 12 women, from Tamil Nadu were made to deboard a train at Narmadapuram railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while they were enroute to New Delhi to protest there over the Cauvery waters dispute of Tamil Nadu with Karnataka.

According to officials, the protesters are mainly farmers who were traveling in the Grand Trunk (GT) Express.

Sources said the police searched the train for an hour and then took the protesters to a holding area in the city.

National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers’ Association Tamil Nadu State President Ayyakannu told some media persons at the railway station that they had bought 100 tickets to travel to New Delhi.

The authorities detained them at Narmadapuram and prevented them from travelling further.

The protesters had boarded the 12615 GT Express to Delhi on Sunday, and following inputs, the police detained them at Narmadapuram.