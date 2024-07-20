Tamil Nadu: Pa Ranjith takes political plunge with a massive rally

Ace film maker and staunch Ambedkarite, Pa Ranjith, took the political plunge with a massive rally on Saturday to demand justice for the slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong.

Keeping the heat on the DMK government on the issue and seeking speedy justice, Ranjith organised the memorial rally under the banner of his ‘Neelam Publications.’ Several hundreds of supporters and activists, including Kollywood celebrities, joined the procession which culminated in a public meeting at the Rajarathinam stadium in the city.

This is the first time that the trend-setting film maker had stepped into politics with a rally which proved to be a huge success. Besides film production, he was content with holding annual Dalit cultural and literary events as well as publication, providing a platform for Dalit artistes and writers.

However, this had exposed the schism within Dalit politics in Tamil Nadu. The major Dalit political party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, had abstained from the rally. The VCK is an ally of the DMK and a constituent of the INDIA bloc. A day ahead of Ranjith’s rally, Thirumavalavan had advised his party cadre to desist from participating in the event, terming it as an attempt to cast aspersions on the VCK and the DMK government.

“Political coolies are attempting to use the murder of Armstrong to target the DMK government and defame the VCK. The VCK cadre should be aware of this and stay off from such an event. Honouring Armstrong can be done independently by the VCK workers. They need not take part in events organized by others representing the VCK,” Thirumavalavan said in a video statement.

“We are firm in demanding justice for the family of Armstrong and continue to press for the arrest and punishment of the real culprits. The VCK is not bothered about the DMK and had always stood by the people,” he added.

Thirumavalavan had maintained the BSP model could not be replicated in Tamil Nadu as the social situation in the state is very different. However, he and Armstrong were never antagonistic rivals. But, after the murder of Armstrong, many supporters of Armstrong and Ranjith have directed their ire at the VCK for being very passive and playing second fiddle to the DMK.

Ranjith, speaking to the media after the rally, charged the DMK government with not being serious with the probe and the direction of the investigation was giving room for doubts.

“The charge that I am acting at the behest of the BJP is baseless. We are Ambedkarites and our ideology is antithetical to the saffron party. Demanding justice for Armstrong is not playing ball with BJP,” the film maker said rebutting allegations about his pro-saffron tilt.

Armstrong was brutally murdered by a six-member bike borne assassins on July 5 in front of his under construction house at Sembium in north Chennai. The CB-CID police have arrested more than 14 accused, including three advocates belonging to the DMK, BJP and AIADMK. A district functionary of the BJP, Anjalai, had also been arrested. One of the accused who had surrendered was killed in an encounter.