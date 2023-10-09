Tamil Nadu: Medical student dies by suicide in Kanyakumari

A 27-year-old medical student at a private medical college has allegedly died by suicide in Kanyakumari, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman was found dead in her hostel room on October 6 and a suicide note was recovered from the room of the hostel in which she was residing. As per the suicide note, the deceased had named three persons as the reason for suicide.

“On October 6 the victim did not attend the classes. Noting this her classmates went to her hostel room where the door was locked from the inside and not opened even after efforts. The college administration passed this info to Kulasekharam Police Station. When Police broke the door, they found the victim dead inside the room. A suicide note was also recovered,” said the police.

“Medical Student of private college (Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences) at Kanniyakumari District died by suicide allegedly named 3 persons as the reason for suicide,” it added.

The deceased is a native of Tuticorin and was doing PG Medical second year.

“A case has been registered under the appropriate sections and a women officer has been assigned as an investigation officer to inquire about this case,” police said.

Further investigation is underway.