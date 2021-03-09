Just before the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK-BJP combined National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance suffered a major setback on Tuesday as actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) walked out of the alliance.

The DMDK, led by Vijayakanth, walked out of the NDA alliance as it failed to reach an agreement on seat-sharing with the ruling AIADMK. The DMDK said that despite several rounds of talks the ruling party didn’t agree to their seat-sharing demand. The two parties failed to reach an agreement as the DMDK had been demanding a higher number of seats than what was offered by the ruling party.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April 6 in a single phase and the results will be declared on May 2.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance suffered a setback as the alliance lost 38 of the 39 seats in the state while the BJP is hopeful of expanding its presence in the southern state.

The AIADMK has allotted 20 of 234 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 23 to other ally PMK.

The decision of DMDK walking out has come after AIADMK announced its first list of six candidates in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency while its other top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

In the assembly polls this time in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) is also contesting its first state elections. The party on Monday announced that it will contest 154 out of 234 assembly seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has tied up with TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the state polls.