Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits offices of Apple, Google, Microsoft in US; discusses exciting ‘partnerships’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft in San Francisco and discussed “various opportunities and exciting partnerships” with these tech companies.

“An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!,” CM Stalin posted on X on Saturday.

The Chief Minister is currently on an official visit to the United States, aiming to secure support and attract investments to boost the state’s economic development.

During his visit, Stalin is engaging with major US-based companies to discuss potential investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, the Chief Minister announced that on Day 1 of his visit, the state had secured investments exceeding Rs 900 crores at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chengalpattu, paving the way for 4,100 new jobs in multiple sectors.

In his post on X MK Stalin said, “Nokia – Rs 450 crore, 100 jobs, PayPal – 1,000 jobs, Yield Engineering Systems – Rs 150 crore, 300 jobs; Microchip – Rs 250 crore, 1,500 jobs; Infinx – Rs 050 crore, 700 jobs; applied Materials – 500 jobs. With two more weeks ahead, we continue to intensify this momentum and attract more investors to Tamil Nadu, propelling our march towards a trillion dollar economy.”

Speaking at the San Francisco Investment Conclave, the Tamil Nadu CM highlighted the state’s economic achievements, including its status as India’s second-largest economic state, its high rate of urbanization, and notable accomplishments in education.

The Tamil Nadu government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several investors, including Nokia, PayPal, Microchip, and Yield Engineering Systems, during CM MK Stalin’s visit to the United States.

These agreements were signed by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government’s investment promotion agency, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

As per the agreements, Nokia will establish a new Research and Development Centre in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 450 crore, generating 100 jobs, while PayPal will set up an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, creating 1,000 jobs.

Microchip will establish a new Research and Development Centre for semiconductor technology in Semmancherry, Chennai, at a cost of Rs 250 crore, generating 1,500 jobs.

Yield Engineering Systems will set up a product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment in Sulur, Coimbatore, at a cost of Rs 150 crore, generating 300 jobs. (ANI)