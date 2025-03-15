Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26: Focus on Tamil, women’s welfare and infrastructure

With the assembly elections scheduled for early next year, the Tamil Nadu Budget for the financial year 2025-26, presented by the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, stays on expected lines—prioritizing Tamil language development, women’s welfare, and the upliftment of weaker sections.

Amid noisy scenes and a walkout by the opposition AIADMK over the alleged multi-crore scam in the state-owned liquor retailer TASMAC—unearthed by recent Enforcement Directorate raids—Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.

Advertisement

The budget holds significance as it comes amid a politically charged atmosphere, with debates over the contentious delimitation exercise and the National Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language formula. Notably, this is the last full-fledged budget of the current government.

Advertisement

Reiterating the government’s firm stance on Tamil language policies, Thennarasu emphasized that Tamil Nadu would not compromise its two-language policy or accept Hindi imposition. He pointed out that despite the Union Government withholding funds under the SSA program due to the state’s refusal to implement the NEP’s three-language policy, Tamil Nadu would bear the expenses from its own resources to ensure student welfare and teacher benefits.

“Even after losing ₹2,000 crore, our Chief Minister firmly upholds the two-language policy and refuses to compromise,” he asserted.

The budget continues to allocate substantial funds for Tamil development and archaeological excavations to uncover the antiquity of Tamil culture and civilization. Thennarasu announced that excavations would be carried out at eight sites in Tamil Nadu and at three locations outside the state—Palur (Odisha), Venki (Andhra Pradesh), and Maski (Karnataka).

Additionally, to promote Tamil language and literature, 500 selected books will be translated into other languages. Book fairs will be organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as internationally in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The celebrated Sangam-era classic Thirukkural will be translated into 43 more languages, ensuring its availability in all 193 languages recognized by the United Nations. The government also plans to host a World Tamil Olympiad annually.

The budget provides substantial allocations for flagship welfare schemes, including the ₹1,000 monthly assistance for women, free bus travel for women in city buses, housing for weaker sections, and laptops for college students.

For 2025-26, ₹3,600 crore has been earmarked for the free bus travel scheme, which has seen female ridership increase from 40 per cent to 65 per cent.

“On average, 50 lakh women travel daily in buses operated by the State Transport Corporation. The number of trips has increased to 643 crore, allowing women to save ₹888 per month,” the minister stated, citing a study by the State Planning Commission.

Similarly, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which provides ₹1,000 per month to 1.15 crore women heads of families, has been allocated ₹13,807 crore. The minister announced that those previously excluded from the scheme would get another opportunity to apply.

Expanding the ‘Thozhi’ (Friend) Working Women’s Hostel Project, the government plans to open 10 more hostels with modern amenities, including one in Coimbatore, at a cost of ₹77 crore. Currently, 13 hostels are operational in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

The budget also emphasizes infrastructure expansion, particularly in transportation. A new airport will be constructed in Rameswaram, a major coastal pilgrimage site, to accommodate the rising influx of tourists. Additionally, Chennai’s Metro Rail network will be expanded at an estimated cost of ₹27,858 crore.

With a strategic focus on education, women’s welfare, Tamil heritage, and infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu government has positioned its budget as a roadmap for both development and electoral success.