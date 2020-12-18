Amid the massive farmers protest, which has not yielded any result yet, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was ready “with folded hands” to discuss every issue and assuage concerns.

“If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears,” PM Modi said.

PM was addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh via video.

In his address, PM also said talk about MSP or Minimum Support Prices ending with the new laws is the biggest lie ever.

PM Modi said agricultural reforms were discussed for over two decades by every government.

“These laws were not brought in overnight. In past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farers have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos,” he said.

Launching an attack on opposition, PM said, “These parties are pained today. They are asking themselves, what we couldn’t do, how could Modi do? Why should he get credit? My reply to them is – you keep the credit. Even I will give credit to your own manifestos. I don’t want credit. I want farmers’ lives to improve. Stop misleading farmers.”