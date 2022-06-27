Take Rahul’s remark on my ‘patience’ in right spirit: Pilot to Gehlot

In an indirect jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose remark against BJP Minister GS Shekhawat involving him in the alleged toppling of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020 revived the old controversy, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress’ young brigade leader Sachin Pilot, on Monday, said no should be ‘pareshan’ (worried or hurt) on Rahul Gandhi’s compliments to him on his ‘dharya’ (patience) in politics.

Recalling Gandhi’s AICC meeting after ED interrogation in Delhi, Pilot told the media at his Tonk constituency, “By his heart Rahul ji has praised my patience. Such a big Congress leader, if complimented me for the long patience, then no one or anyone should not be worried/hurt by Rahul’s statement, but it should be taken in the right spirit. When Rahulji has petted me for this, I have nothing more to say”.

When asked to comment on CM Gehlot’s allegation on Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat and hands in gloves with him (pilot) in the alleged toppling of the Congress government in 2020, Pilot said, “Even before the Chief Minister has called me as +Nakara, Nikkama..+, a lot of other comments were made. Ashok Gehlot ji is an experienced leader… He is like my father… He used to make such words… I do not take these otherwise”.

In another attack on CM who used to say “leader banne ke liye Ragraee honi chahiye (A leader is made after a lot of pains and struggle in the party), Pilot recalled when the Congress could not form the government in 2013 due to winning 21 out of 200 seats, it was his hard contribution as PCC Chief that during 2013-18, the Congress defeated BJP in all other elections and by-polls. And in 2018 assembly polls in the state, the Congress came up with a majority due to his and party workers’ “ragaraee”, Pilot maintained.

Again, for the next assembly polls-2023, Pilot said he has given important suggestions and tips to party high command leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyankaji on how to repeat the Congress government in power and keep BJP away from success.

We are all working in this direction with the party, he added.

After Rahul’s appreciation of Pilot during his tour to the Sikar district on June 25, CM Gehlot has alleged, “You (Shekhawat) conspired to topple the government and now you are saying that Sachin Pilot erred, it proves that you were hand-in-glove with him”.

Whereas on June 23, Rahul had said in the presence of scores of party workers and leaders in AICC, “Do you know where did the patience come from? I am working in the party since 2004. Every leader understands this. Look, Sachin Pilot ji is sitting. Siddaramaiah is sitting… Everyone is sitting patiently. This our party, it does not let us get tired”