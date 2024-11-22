Take Modi Govt to task with INDIA bloc: Stalin to DMK MPs ahead of Parl Session

Ahead of the Parliament Session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK president MK Stalin has asked the party MPs to join hands with the INDIA bloc and take on the BJP-led Union Government to task.

“Do not be lenient or soft pedal, but be hard on the Union Government,” Stalin told the party MPs at a meeting on Friday evening held at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

“Though dynamism is apparently absent in the BJP after forming the government for the third time, it is very particular in implementing their agenda. And, we should not give any room for that,” he said, adding that the party MPs, expressing the DMK’s strong commitment to its ideals, should speak in parliament along with their counterparts in the INDIA bloc.

Advertisement

He asked them to raise their voice about the severe financial distress, the biggest crisis that Tamil Nadu is facing, creating difficulties in running the administration.

“Your speeches should help Tamil Nadu secure legitimate rights in the financial domain. Be hard on the Union Government and be specific that the state has not got even a single major project from the Union Government in the last decade,” was his advice to the DMK parliamentarians.

The meeting also resolved to fight the fascist tendencies of the BJP government and to preserve federalism in India.

“We will raise our voice for the state’s right and for its financial rights,” it said, listing the various fronts where Tamil Nadu has been ignored or discriminated against: from railways to funds for tackling natural disasters.