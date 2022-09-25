Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people to take inspiration from the freedom fighters, follow their ideals and build the India of their dreams.

In the 93rd edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over the All India Radio, the Prime Minister said: “Let us take inspiration from our freedom fighters, following their ideals and build the India of their dreams …This is our tribute to them.”

He said that the memorials of martyrs, places and institutions named after them inspire people with a sense of duty.

“Just a few days ago, the country has made a similar effort by setting up the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Kartavya Path and now the name of Chandigarh Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh is another step in that direction,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Modi expressed hope that every youth of the country will try something new on the 28th of September to mark the occasion of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary. He said the anniversary of the 2016 surgical strike is another reason to celebrate on the 28th of September.

“I wish, the way in which we are celebrating special occasions related to freedom fighters during the Amrit Mahotsav, in the same way every youth must try something new on the 28th of September. By the way, my dear countrymen, all of you have another reason to celebrate the 28th of September. Do you know what it is? I will say only two words and I know your enthusiasm will increase fourfold. These two words are – Surgical Strike! Hasn’t The Josh risen!! Let us celebrate the campaign of the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav in our country with full enthusiasm, sharing our happiness with everyone,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In the broadcast, Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying that he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

The Prime Minister, while remembering Upadhyaya, said, “Today the 25th of September is celebrated as the birthday of Deendayal Upadhyay ji, the brilliant humanist, thinker and great son of the country.”

“The biggest feature of Deendayal ji’s thoughts is that in his lifetime, he had seen the great upheavals of the world. He had become a witness to the struggles of ideologies. That is why, he put forward an idea of ‘Ekatma Manavdarshan’ and ‘Antyodaya’ before the country which was completely Indian,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“Deendayal Ji’s ‘Ekatma Manavdarshan’ is such an idea, which in the realm of ideology gives freedom from conflict and prejudice,” he added.