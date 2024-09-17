Take action against BJP leaders for objectionable statements against Rahul, Kharge writes to Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders were making objectionable and violent statements against the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and demanded strict action against them.

Notably, the Congress chief’s letter comes in the wake of recent remarks by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu who said, “If there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist and the biggest enemy of the country, it should be on Rahul Gandhi.”

In his letter to the PM, a copy of which Kharge shared on social media, he wrote, “I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You would be aware that a series of objectionable, violent, and rude statements are being made against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.”

Advertisement

“The violent language used by BJP leaders and your allies is dangerous for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the central government, a Minister from the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha the number one terrorist,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s remarks, the Congress chief said, “An MLA from an ally party in your government in Maharashtra has announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who chops off the tongue of the Leader of the Opposition.”

Stating that Indian culture is globally renowned for its non-violence, harmony, and love, he said, “(Mahatma) Gandhi ji had made these standards an important part of politics during the British rule. After independence, there has been a long history of respectful disagreements between the ruling party and the opposition in parliamentary circles. This has enhanced the prestige of Indian democracy.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said, “Crores of Congress workers and leaders are very agitated and concerned. This political behaviour by the ruling party is the rudest example in democratic history. I request and expect you to maintain discipline and decorum among your leaders. Give instructions on proper conduct. Strict legal action should be taken against such statements to prevent the decline of Indian politics.”

No untoward incident should happen, he added.