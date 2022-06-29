Tailor killing: Sword attack on cop in Bhim as protesters go berserk

A constable was seriously injured in his neck in Bhim, Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, on Wednesday, when protesters agitating against yesterday’s brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on a call for Bharat Bandh attacked him with the sword. As the mob tried to enter a mosque the police had to open fire in the air to disperse them.

The constable, Sandeep Choudhary, posted at Bhim police station, was on duty as part of the police force deployed to monitor the protest when bike-borne protesters attacked him with a sword, Circle Inspector Gajendra Singh told SNS.

The injured cop was rushed to an Ajmer hospital where he underwent surgery, and his condition is said to be stable, the CI said, adding that 40 protesters have been rounded up and the main accused, who attacked the cop, was being investigated.

Hundreds of people affiliated with a Hindu outfit had gathered in Bhim and tried to barge into the mosque ignoring the warning of the police force against doing so. When they did not stop, the police party resorted to lathi-charge before bursting teargas shells, and finally opened aerial fire to disperse them.