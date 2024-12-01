T Raja wants Uttarakhand to toes Yogi line on dealing with ‘Land jehad’

Saffron leaders who gathered at Ramleela Ground of Uttarkashi for Mahapanchayat against an alleged illegal mosque demanded that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami should follow the footsteps of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in dealing with encroachments.

Speakers at Mahapanchayat, including BJP MLA T Raja Singh, called for unity among Hindus to throw away land Jehdis from Uttarakhand.

T Raja Singh, BJP’s firebrand legislator from Telangana and arch-rival of AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, joined the anti-mosque mahapanchayat in Uttarkashi and lauded the Uttarakhand chief minister for his functioning but said Uttar Pradesh’s model of bulldozer must be implemented in the Himalayan state as well.

Advertisement

He said the chief minister must sit with UP’s Yogi Adityanath for a chat over tea to discuss ways to deal with encroachers. “Dhamiji is a very good person. Everyone has seen the result he has yielded after taking over as chief minister. However, we expect a much better result. Therefore, we request Dhamiji to have a chat on tea with Yogi Adityanath. The style and language with which Yogi ji is working against illegal mazars and other encroachers in Uttar Pradesh needs to be implemented in Uttarakhand as well. Sometimes those who do not understand simple language need to be taught by the bulldozer.”

Earlier, addressing the mahapanchayat, T Raja Singh said, “Uttarakhand is a land of gods and entire India is looking towards to the people here for fighting land jehad. Hindus in India are inspired by Uttarakhand’s battle against land jihad. We have to unite and not let the land Jehad succeed in Uttarakhand.”

Singh stressed that Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri sent a message for the people of Uttarakhand and their fight against land jehad. He said, “When I met Bagheshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, he told me to tell the youths of Uttarakhand that we are with them physically and financially. Do not let the battle against land jehad go till every encroacher is thrown out of Uttarakhand.”

Addressing Mahapanchayat, local BJP MLA Suresh Chauhan said, “There is no place for mosques in Chardham shrine areas. It must be investigated how this mosque was built here. Our elders tell that there was a madrasa which has been converted into a mosque. How the mosque was registered and mutated as a mosque? We will not allow that to happen come what may.”

Most of the right-wing speakers who addressed Mahapanchayat expressed concern over the alleged land jehad in Uttarakhand and demanded that the state government should probe how the mosque was raised there.