“Symbol of self-respect for 142 crore Indians,” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on inauguration of new Parliament building

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that with the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the wishes of 142 crore Indian people and said that it is a historic day.

In an Exclusive Interview with ANI Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today it is a historic day for the countrymen, on this day Honorable Prime Minister Narendra is going to dedicate a new Parliament House to the countrymen. The Prime Minister deserves congratulations and thanks for the historic steps taken by him. I heartily congratulate the Prime Minister and thank him because he has fulfilled the wishes of 142 crore Indian people.” “I would also say that New Parliament House is also a day of self-respect for every Indian. it is a symbol of self-respect for 142 crore Indians” Sonowal told ANI

Union Minister and Former Chief Minister of Assam Sonowal further told ANI that

“Prime Minister had called upon the countrymen that we should get out of the mentality of slavery and today New Parliament building is a symbol of the fact that in independent India, it is an independent Parliament and it is a Parliament made up of modern technology.”

“Today I am feeling proud because I am an Indian citizen. We all know that India is the mother of democracy so today a lot has been accomplished in this Parliament House” he added

Union Minister Sonowal condemn the opposition parties for boycotting the Inaguraral function of the New Parliament Building is going to be dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“The parties which have raised their voice against the Inauguration of New Parliament building are against the sentiments of our 142 crore people of the Country” he added.

On Sunday morning, the ceremony began with a traditional ‘pooja’ with Vedic rituals. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the pooja. After the puja, Prime Minister received the ‘Sengol’ and installed it in the new Parliament. The inauguration will take place in two phases.

The pooja was being held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

It is learnt that after the pujas, the dignitaries will examine the premises of the Lok Sabha’s chamber and the Rajya Sabha chamber in the new building. It is likely that the sacred ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing some rituals, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original jeweller who designed it, will be present.

The morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.