Symbol jibes and attire barbs fly as Assam gears up for Panchayat polls

Assam’s political scene has turned dramatic ahead of next month’s panchayat polls, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress exchanging theatrical jibes over election symbols and traditional attire.

At a rally in Dhemaji on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reignited controversy by taking a swipe at the Congress, accusing the party of handing out dhotis as poll inducements and sarcastically suggesting it switch its electoral symbol from the hand to a lungi.

“Back when the Congress was in power, all we saw were lungis and dhotis,” Sarma said.

“They should just make the lungi their party symbol. That’s the only thing they seem to understand.”

The remarks were widely interpreted as a thinly veiled reference to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in Assam, where the lungi is commonly worn.

The BJP has frequently targeted this demographic in its election rhetoric, accusing it of harboring so-called “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh—a politically sensitive issue that has long deepened communal fault lines in the state.

Sarma also used the rally to launch a broader attack on the Congress’ 15-year tenure in Assam, from 2001 to 2016.

He questioned the party’s governance track record, claiming there were no free college admissions during its rule and that even basic services like job applications often required bribes.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah mounted a sharp counteroffensive, defending the party’s inclusive ideals while accusing the BJP of stoking division.

“We see no difference in clothing—lungi, dhoti, pyjama, or trousers. All are equal to us,” Borah said.

“If the BJP is so obsessed with our symbol, they should explain theirs. Why a lotus? Why not adopt Nathuram Godse’s revolver instead?”

Borah’s remark was a reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, used to accuse the BJP of nurturing extremist leanings.

The panchayat elections in Assam, scheduled for May 2 and 7, are being closely watched as a key test ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. With over 20,000 rural bodies up for grabs, the stakes are high for both parties.

Panchayats, which function as rural self-governing institutions, are vital for rolling out welfare schemes and managing local development. Control over these bodies offers not just political leverage but also access to critical resources and influence at the village level.

Currently in power both, at the state and national level, the BJP is aiming to consolidate its grip across both the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. The Congress, meanwhile, is attempting to claw back lost ground by appealing to tribal groups, tea garden communities, and minority voters.

Counting of votes will take place on May 11.