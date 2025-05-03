Swiss technology powers quality and comfort monitoring of Ganga Expressway

To make the Ganga Expressway a world-class infrastructure project, the Uttar Pradesh government is leveraging advanced Swiss technology. An agreement has been signed with ETH Zurich University and RTDT Laboratories AG in Switzerland to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-based systems for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort. This technology can detect and rectify road defects during the construction phase itself.

Following its successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway, the UP government plans to extend this technology to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway as well.

The 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway will connect 12 districts from Meerut to Prayagraj and is proposed to be extended to Ballia in the future, making it the longest expressway in the country.

The use of Swiss technology not only enhances the technical standards of the project but also aligns with the Yogi government’s vision of establishing Uttar Pradesh as an ‘Expressway State.’

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Additional CEO, Shrihari Pratap Shahi, stated on Saturday that Swiss technology is being used to ensure the riding quality and comfort of the Ganga Expressway.

An Innova vehicle, equipped with vibration technology and seven accelerometer sensors (four for quality and three for comfort), is inspecting all six lanes. The vehicle collects data on the road surface, comfort levels, and elevation variations, which can be viewed in real time through online graphs.

The government has collaborated with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG to implement this system. The sensor-based devices and data collection equipment conduct real-time analysis of road quality.

This technology can instantly identify which parts of the road do not meet the required standards. Addressing such issues during construction significantly reduces future maintenance costs and challenges.

Previously, road quality checks were carried out only after construction was completed, making it difficult to correct manufacturing defects. With Swiss technology now in use, the quality and comfort of the road are being monitored during construction. The sensors measure surface undulations and riding comfort, allowing immediate corrective action wherever necessary. This not only saves time but also conserves resources.

Given its successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway, UPEIDA plans to deploy this technology on the 91.35-kilometre-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which will connect Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway.

The adoption of Swiss technology will ensure that this expressway is also built to the highest quality and comfort standards, reinforcing the Yogi government’s vision of modern infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh.