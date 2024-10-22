Swavlamban Shakti:Army’s Live-Fire exercise highlights homegrown innovations

The Indian Army concluded its large-scale integrated fire and manoeuvre training, Exercise Swavlamban Shakti, on Tuesday, at the Babina Field Firing Ranges. Conducted over six days, it showcased the Army’s integration of indigenous technologies, aligning with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This live-fire and manoeuvre exercise focused on testing New Technology Equipment (NTEs) developed by the Indian defence industry, shaping future combat strategies.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, attended the exercise’s conclusion and praised the Army’s commitment to self-reliance through indigenous technological solutions. In his address, he remarked, “Exercise Swavlamban Shakti demonstrates our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The innovations from Indian industry are transforming our capabilities, and we will continue to integrate advanced technology into our operations.”

The exercise involved over 1,800 personnel, 210 armoured vehicles, 50 specialist vehicles, and multiple air and aviation assets. More than 40 industry partners, including DRDO, Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, and emerging defence startups, contributed over 50 cutting-edge technologies tested under battlefield conditions. These technologies included, Swarm and Kamikaze Drones for precision strikes and reconnaissance, Logistic Swarm Drones for rapid troop resupply in contested areas, Handheld Drone Jammers to neutralize enemy drones, Software Defined Radio-based Mobile Network Systems for secure, real-time communications, and robotic mules, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)/Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs) for enhanced mobility and troop support, LASER-based Communication Systems and Directed Energy Weapons for aerial defence, and Long-endurance UAVs for extended surveillance.

During the exercise, these technologies were incorporated into warfighting drills, also known as Tactics Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), revolutionizing the way the Indian Army approaches modern battlefield scenarios.