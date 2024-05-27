Swati Maliwal breaks down during Bibhav Kumar’s bail hearing

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal broke down on Monday during a hearing on bail of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting her at the CM residence.

Ms Maliwal told the court that there is a threat to her life if Kumar is granted bail.

She has alleged that Kumar slapped her on the face several times and kicked her on the stomach and pelvis area.

Advertisement

Three days after the assault, she had lodged an FIR against Kumar, following which he was arrested reportedly from inside the CM house on May 18.

Questioning the Delhi Police’s investigation in the case, Bibhav Kumar’s counsel told the court that Ms Maliwal trespassed the CM house and an FIR was registered against him (his client).

“She directly entered the Chief Minister’s residence. This amounts to trespass. This is a Chief Minister’s home, can anyone come like this? She was asked to wait outside, but she barged and crossed the security zone. Being an MP gives you the licence to do anything. This is trespass, and the FIR is against us. What kind of investigation is this?” he told the court.

“She came with something in her mind, she had premeditated thoughts before coming. She kept asking security personnel if they had spoken to Bibhav Kumar,” he added.

The lawyer said that Kumar was responsible for the Chief Minister’s security and he had to ask why she was allowed inside.

“He has to ask, as he is answerable for the Chief Minister’s security. Security personnel then went inside and with all respect, she was escorted outside. She was walking out of the place normally. There was no hesitation seen,” he said.

The lawyer further questioned the delay on part of Ms Maliwal in filing the police complaint.

“She did not file any complaint that day. She did it three days later. She was the DCW chief, she was well aware of her rights. If her rights were violated, she should have filed the complaint immediately. Why the delay of three days,” the lawyer said.

Claiming the entire FIR against Kumar is an “afterthought”, the lawyer said that he is seeking bail and not the acquittal.

“I am only seeking bail. I am not seeking acquittal or discharge but bail. Everything was preplanned to suit the story,” he added.