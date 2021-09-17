Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Army team successfully summits Bhagirathi-II

An army mountaineering expedition team of Chetak Corps, which started its expedition from Suratgarh on August 4 this year, has successfully summited Mount Bhagirathi- II (6521m).

The expedition was undertaken as a tribute to the valour of the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pak war as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebration Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma, Defence spokesperson, Rajasthan told IANS on Friday.

The team Daredevil XIV led by Captain B. Manoj Kumar and Naib Subedar Mala Ram, undertook an arduous trek braving the challenging weather and harsh conditions. The expedition team trekked along the Bhagirathi River to Gaumukh before proceeding to the Nandanvan Base Camp.

Mount Bhagirathi-II lies ahead of the Gangotri Glacier in the Garhwal Himalayas and is part of the Bhagirathi massif, which poses numerous challenges to the mountaineers and requires great technical skills to negotiate.

Sharma said the final climb up to the peak height of 6521m (21365 ft) was successfully attempted by the team in the morning hours of September 11 which tested the endurance, team spirit and technical skills of the entire team. The team negotiated the route along the eastern face of the mountain in the harsh weather condition to summit the peak.