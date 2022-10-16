Swapna Suresh’s book spills beans on Kerala gold scam

Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, in her autobiography ‘Chathiite Padmavyuham’ (Labyrinth of Deception) narrated her life with explosive revelations in the Kerala political and administrative arena.

In the book that has been released the other day, Swapna has levelled serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, with whom she maintained a warm relationship at one time.

Swapna alleged that it was Sivasankar who was behind the controversial Sprinklr deal that allowed the US-based firm Sprinklr to collate health data of Kerala people under Covid quarantine without taking their individual consent. She further reveals that Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, earned crores of rupees after Sivasankar allegedly handed over personal data of people to the US-based tech firm Sprinklr during Covid-19 pandemic in the state. She also alleged that then health minister Shailaja teacher directly clashed with Sivasankar over the issue.

Writing about the interrogation while she was in NIA custody, Swapna says, ‘When I saw Shiv Shankar, he was very cool looking at his mobile phone and shaking his legs. The roaring inside of me is emotional. I still have the thali tied by this man on a yellow string around my neck.’

Swapna claimed Sivasankar and she had tied the knot at Padmanabha Swamy temple in Chennai “Sivashankar tied a thali around my neck and applied vermilion on my forehead at the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Chennai.

She also describes her experiences in prison in the book. ‘In prison I was put in a room full of cats and smelling of rat droppings’. Swapna also alleges that the chief minister and his family and many in the state cabinet have many plans and schemes centered in Arab countries. Shivashankar was the mastermind of how to bring them to fruition smoothly. I was the best middleman he got in that regard, she says in the book. She also says about a former minister, who approached her with sexual interests in the book.

Speaking about Sivasankar’s love for her, Swapna says in the book that Shivashankar was madly in love with her like a teenager.

“Sivashankar was madly in love with me like a teenager. He was ready to pay any price and go as low as he can, as he needed to keep my love,” she says in the book.

The book has pictures of her marriage with Shiva Shankar, images of her wearing thali and pudava given by Siva Shankar and drinking and having dinner with Shiva Shankar.

Current Books, the publishers of Swapna Suresh’s autobiography ‘Chathiite Padmavyuham’ has the other day said that all copies of the first edition of the book have been sold out within two days of its release and that the second edition will be released soon. The publisher also said some people who are interested in making a movie on the book has approached them.