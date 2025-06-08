Swachhata and Yoga to accelerate India’s march towards Viksit Bharat: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday stated that Swachhata (cleanliness) and yoga will play a pivotal role in accelerating the country’s journey towards realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Preparations for International Yoga Day 2025 are in full swing, beginning with a cleanliness campaign launched on May 27 and daily yoga classes being held in anticipation of the grand event on June 21.

Highlighting the global recognition of yoga, the Chief Minister recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal at the United Nations led to 177 countries endorsing the practice. “Yoga, a gift from our land, has now reached every corner of the world. The Prime Minister has played a crucial role in spreading the message of yoga globally,” he said.

CM Saini said the International Yoga Day event in Kurukshetra would be historic and monumental. “Yoga embodies our ancient philosophy. Our rishis gifted us yoga and meditation. Practicing yoga keeps individuals healthy, both mentally and physically.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at a coordination meeting with various institutions and NGOs held at the auditorium of the Multi Art Cultural Centre, Kurukshetra.

He urged the representatives of institutions, NGOs, business communities, and other organizations to actively contribute towards the success of the upcoming event. He also appealed to Patanjali Yogpeeth to ensure the message of yoga reaches every household in the city.

“Swami Ramdev has significantly contributed to popularising yoga across the nation and the world,” said the Chief Minister. “His presence on June 21 in Kurukshetra — the land of Lord Krishna — will be a matter of immense pride for all of us.”

He further announced that the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘One Earth, One Health’ and Haryana has added the slogan ‘Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt’ to emphasise the role of yoga in addiction prevention.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the increasing dependence on medicines for minor ailments, noting that many such issues can be prevented or managed through regular yoga practice. “If we want to protect our youth from addiction, yoga must become a part of their daily lives.”