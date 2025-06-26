Karunya KN-578 Kerala Lottery Results released for June 26, 2025; Check now

Kerala Lottery Result for June 26, 2025: The wait is over for thousands of lottery hopefuls across Kerala. The state’s much-anticipated Karunya KN-578 lottery draw has just been conducted, bringing windfalls to a lucky few and anticipation to many more.

Held at Gorky Bhavan, near the familiar landmark of Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw is part of the Kerala State Lotteries’ weekly schedule

It is a trusted public initiative overseen by the Kerala Lottery Department. This Thursday’s edition carried with it a top prize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most talked-about lotteries of the week.

And the ₹1 crore winner of Kerala Lottery on June 26, 2025 is…

The first prize, a whopping ₹1 crore, has been claimed by ticket number PV 409920.

Second prize worth ₹30 lakhs

The ticket that bagged the second prize of ₹30 lakhs is PT 920900.

Third prize of ₹5 lakhs goes to…

For the third prize, worth ₹5 lakhs, the winning number is PP 777300.

Even if you didn’t grab the top spots, there’s still hope. If your ticket number ends in 409920 but belongs to a different series, you may still walk away with a consolation prize of ₹5,000. The following series share this lucky suffix:

PN, PO, PP, PR, PS, PT, PU, PW, PX, PY, and PZ 409920.

The Karunya draw is one of the most popular weekly lotteries that the state conducts. With 108 lakh tickets released every week, and prices affordable for a wide range of buyers, it remains a vital source of hope and excitement across the region.

The ticket series, twelve in total, rotate regularly, ensuring fairness and variety.

Kerala’s lottery system, one of the oldest and most transparent in India, is government-run. Revenues from ticket sales support state welfare projects and health schemes.

So, even if you didn’t win today, your contribution plays a part in a larger public good.

Winners must validate their ticket numbers with the official results and submit claims within a specific period, along with proof of identity.

So, if you’re holding a ticket today, check it now. You might be among the fortunate few whose numbers turned luck into fortune.