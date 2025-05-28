Suspicious Bangladeshi detained in MP

Police in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh detained a suspicious youth, reportedly a Rohingya Muslim from Bangladesh, while he was roaming near the Dumna airport of the city late Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the man reportedly told police that his name is Rahmat Ali (23) and he hailed from the village of Ramchandrapur in the Baguda district of Bangladesh.

The police needed a translator to interpret the man’s language. Sources said the man reportedly told the police that he had come to India along with nine other people from Bangladesh.

According to Jabalpur SP Sampat Upadhyay, the man has been kept in the Khamaria police station and is being questioned for verification of his whereabouts.