Suspended MPs continue protest, says won’t apologise

The suspended opposition MPs continued their protest near Gandhi statue a day after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that opposition MPs suspension can be revoked if they apologise.

Reacting over the same, Mausam Noor, TMC MP said, “There is no question of apologising. We want to have discussions on price rise in Parliament but we were suspended. Our 50-hour-long protest will continue outside.”

The opposition MPs asserted that there was no question of them apologising for their behaviour.

Taking to a micro-blogging site, Joshi said,” We are always ready for a positive discussion in the parliament, but the Congress party keeps disturbing the house. We are even ready to call back the suspended members, but the opposition should ensure that they do not disturb the house again.”

Another TMC MP Shanta Chhetri also hit out at the government saying they were only raising issues of the common people.

“We are not going to apologise as we haven’t done anything wrong. We’ve raised the issues of common people. The country is suffering from price rise and raising the issue is not wrong,” said TMC MP Shanta Chhetri.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue outside Parliament on Wednesday over their suspension from Rajya Sabha.

MPs who were suspended on Tuesday over ‘unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings’ include Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Abhi Ranjan Biswar and Mohd Nadidul Haque.

On July 27, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was also suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week for “throwing paper on the Chair” during the proceedings. Singh was the 20th MP from the Upper House who was suspended for disrupting proceedings in this session.

This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.