Suspecting political asylum to mining mafia, BJP slams Himachal govt

BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, claiming that the mining mafia in the state has become unbridled.

In a statement issued a day after a government official was allegedly attacked by the mining mafia in Mandi district, Bindal expressed shock that Mandi SDM Omkant Thakur was attacked when he arrived at the Beas River on a tip-off to investigate illegal sand mining without any police backup.

“As he tried to stop the activity, two intoxicated assailants launched a physical assault. This is very unfortunate and shows the non-seriousness of the Congress government in the state,” he alleged.

“The mining mafia is working under the patronage of Congress leaders, and that is why these kinds of anti-social activities are on a continuous rise in the state. Baddi Barotiwala, Una, Mandi, and Kangra are some of the major districts affected by the mining mafia’s mala fide intentions,” he claimed.

The residents of Takiya Chanor village, under the Chanor gram panchayat and the Indora police station, are up in arms against the unabated illegal mining on government land and in the Chhonchh rivulet due to the apathy of the concerned government department in taking action against the illegal activity, he claimed.

As per information, a large number of JCB machines from stone crushers in neighbouring Punjab descend on this area of the Indora Assembly constituency in Kangra district at night and allegedly indulge in illegal mining, he said, adding that this incident happened recently in January 2025.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal sand and minerals mining from rivers in Himachal Pradesh, which also indicates political asylum to the mining mafia, he alleged.

He demanded that the state government take strict action against the offenders and their protectors in the mining mafia.