In a recent development in the demised actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, the family of the actor has filed a police complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, a close friend of the actor, in Bihar’s Patna on Tuesday.

This is the first time since the mysterious death of the actor that the family has directly named someone in the case.

As per the reports, the family has accused the actress of abetment of suicide and alleged that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him.

Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said, “A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police.

Sushant was suffering from depression and the family alleged that his mental condition was normal before coming in relationship with Rhea.

Couple of weeks ago, Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh.

Taking it to Twitter, Chakraborthy tagged Home Minister Amit Shah to make the request.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she said in her post.

Rhea Chakraborthy had penned an emotional note on the actor’s death nearly after one month since his death.

In an open letter, Chakraborty shared her emotions and wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Sushant died after reportedly committing suicide on June 14. Rhea was present at the time of his funeral and had also recorded her statement at the Bandra police station a few times.