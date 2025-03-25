“Surprise Snowfall! Meteorologists Warn of Intense Weather in Kashmir”

The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days.

According to the Srinagar Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in northern and central Kashmir within the next 24 hours, with heavy snowfall likely in some areas.

Advertisement

The forecast for the next two days suggests moderate rainfall in some regions, with strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 km/h.

Advertisement

The weather department has predicted moderate rain and snowfall in northern and central Kashmir from the afternoon of March 26 until the late evening of March 27.

Gradual improvement in weather conditions is expected, with dry weather predicted from March 28 to March 31. The first three days of April are also expected to remain dry.

However, day and night temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to rise.

The Meteorological Department reported that maximum daytime temperatures in several areas were 2 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal. Similarly, nighttime temperatures in Kashmir were 3 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than usual, while Jammu recorded temperatures up to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Baramulla district’s Gulmarg ski resort, the nighttime temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal. In Qazigund, located in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The popular tourist destination Pahalgam recorded a temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius above normal, while Kupwara recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

(With input from UNI)