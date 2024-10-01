Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin scripts history, First Woman Officer to be appointed as DGAFMS

In a first for the country, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has become the first woman officer to be appointed at the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the branch directly responsible to the Ministry of Defence for overall medical policy matters which relate to the Armed Forces. The Flag officer assumed her new role, here today.

Earlier, Sarin has held varied appointments including DG Medical Services (Navy), DG Medical Services (Air) and Director and Commandant of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. Alumni of AFMC, Sarin was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December 1985.

Having served 38 years, she has also held important academic and administrative appointments including Professor & Head, Radiation Oncology, Army Hospital (R&R) and Command Hospital (Southern Command)/AFMC Pune, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini, Command Medical Officer in the Indian Navy’s Southern and Western Naval Commands.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated that apart from being an MD in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC, Pune and Diplomate National Board in Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, the flag officer is also trained in Gamma Knife Surgery from University of Pittsburgh.

Sarin, who has served in all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces, is the recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2024) and Vishisht Seva Medal (2021). She has also been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding –in-Chief Commendation (2013) for distinguished service.

The Flag Officer has been recently appointed as a member of the National Task Force by the Supreme Court to formulate safe working conditions and protocols for medical professionals, the release added.