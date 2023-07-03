Supriya Sule seeks disqualification of Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for anti-party activities

Nationalist Congress Party working President Supriya Sule on Monday wrote to Party Supremo Sharad Pawar to disqualify MP and Party Members Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

“I write with great urgency to inform you that two Members of Parliament, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare…have indulged in anti-party activities by facilitating and spearheading the swearing of the oath of nine MLAs as Cabinet Ministers of Government of Maharashtra,” Supriya Sule wrote to Sharad Pawar. “They have further openly made statements to this effect before the media and have acted in complete violation of the Party’s direction and principles. You may further be informed that this decision of the two Members of Parliament to support the nine MLAs has been taken without the permission of the Party President and without taking all members of the party into confidence,” she wrote further.

Sule requested NCP President Sharad Pawar to take immediate steps against them including filing of disqualification petitions.

“I therefore request you to take immediate steps against them including filing of disqualification petitions,” she demanded in the letter to NCP President Sharad Pawar

She also took to Twitter and wrote, “Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel on 2nd July 2023 acted in direct contravention of the Party Constitution and Rules, amounting to desertion and disqualification from the party membership. I request Hon. @PawarSpeaks Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities.”

The Nationalist Congress Party experienced an internal division as senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Eknath Shinde government.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the State.

On Sunday Ajit Pawar claimed that all MLAs are with him and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

“We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward,” Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (ANI)