Supreme Court judges visit Manipur amid ongoing ethnic tensions, call for constitutional adherence

A delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, visited Manipur on Saturday to participate in the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court in Imphal.

During the visit, Justice Gavai inaugurated the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur along with several new court buildings and projects.

Speaking at the function to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Manipur High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of upholding constitutional values to overcome the state’s challenges. “Manipur, as a small state, is not without challenges, but fortunately, we have the Constitution which provides us guidance to work in difficult times,” he said.

Justice Singh highlighted that the Supreme Court delegation observed a sense of optimism among the people despite the ongoing crisis. During their visit to the conflict-affected districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, the judges witnessed enthusiasm among the residents, reflecting hope for reconciliation and stability.

“There is so much optimism in Churachandpur and Bishnupur. Despite the challenges, we can overcome them if we abide by constitutional values,” Justice Singh noted. He also praised the rich traditions and vibrant community of Churachandpur, acknowledging its contribution to the legal system and judiciary. “Churachandpur has produced two eminent judges of the Manipur High Court,” he added.

Apart from attending the celebrations, the judges visited relief camps and interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of whom have been affected by the ongoing ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups. The violence, which began in May 2023, has claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

The delegation also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp, and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in Churachandpur district, aiming to extend support to those affected by the crisis.