The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Jammu Kashmir administration on a plea challenging the detention of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The bench has now posted the plea for hearing on March 18.

The same bench had earlier issued notice to the Jammu Kashmir administration on a similar plea against the government invoking PSA on Omar Abdullah which was filed by Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot.

The bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, asked Mufti’s daughter Iltija to submit an affidavit stating that she hasn’t moved any other court, including the high court, with a plea against the detention of her mother. Iltija had filed a habeas corpus petition in the top court challenging the government’s order on February 5 for invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti, six months after the Jammu and Kashmir aministration placed her and former chief minister Omar Abdullah under preventive detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state.