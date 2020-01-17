The Supreme Court allowed Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs 20 crore which was deposited with the top court registry as a condition for allowing him to travel abroad. The top court in January and May 2019 had granted Karti Chidambaram permission to travel to foreign countries after depositing Rs 10 crore each respectively with the registry.

When the matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was no objection from the Enforcement Directorate to the plea seeking withdrawal of the amount since he has returned.

Taking note of the submission, the bench also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said Karti Chidambaram can withdraw the said amount since he has already returned.

The condition was imposed by the top court after the enforcement directorate had opposed his plea for travel abroad.

On May 7, the top court had allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to the United Kingdom, the US, France, Germany and Spain in May and June this year. He has been facing enforcement directorate cases in INX media and Aircel maxis matters.