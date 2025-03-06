Supporters of Godse are anti-national, demanding linguistic equality is not: MK Stalin

Continuing his tirade against the BJP-led Union Government and the Sangh parivar on the issue of Hindi imposition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday made it clear that demanding linguistic equality is neither a crime nor anti-national bigotry, but Godse’s ideology is.

“The very people who glorify Godse’s ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government that contributed the highest amount of funds during the Chinese aggression, Bangladesh Liberation War, and Kargil War, while their ideological forefather is the one who assassinated ‘Bapu’ Gandhi,” Stalin wrote in a social media post.

Marking the anniversary of the first DMK government, under the leadership of Anna (CN Annadurai) taking office on this day in 1967, the Chief Minister said when some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the ‘crime’ of demanding Tamil’s rightful place in Tamil Nadu he is reminded of this famous quote “When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.”

“Demanding #LinguisticEquality is not chauvinism. Do you want to know what chauvinism looks like? Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading. Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called #NEP,” he said. Further, he made it clear that “Imposition of anything breeds enmity. Enmity threatens unity. Hence, the true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots who believe their entitlement is natural, but our resistance is treason. #StopHindi Imposition.”

While remaining steadfast in opposing Hindi imposition, Stalin made it clear that Tamil Nadu is neither opposed to nor harbours hatred towards Hindi and other sister languages.