After the much-awaited peace deal between the US and the Taliban was signed on Saturday, India said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan and ensure the end of terrorism.

After months of negotiations, the US and Taliban signed a landmark peace deal in Qatar capital Doha on Saturday that provides for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. India’s Ambassador to Qatar, P Kumaran, was among a host of diplomats present at the ceremony where the deal was inked.

“India’s consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla called on former President @KarzaiH today & discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest. Recalling President Karzai’s visit to India in January this year, FS appreciated his contributions to strategic partnership between India-Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/XFAMSmiDkM — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 29, 2020

“As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected,” Kumar added.