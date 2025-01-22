Sukhu for timely execution of works for public welfare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed on timely execution of works and quality services for public welfare. While presiding over the meeting of the officers of district Kangra at Dharamshala on Wednesday, he reviewed the progress of various developmental projects being undertaken in the district.

He directed the officers to expedite the implementation of the state government’s flagship projects and ensure their timely completion. He emphasized that the year 2025 is a “Performing Year” for the state government, and all officers and officials must extend their wholehearted cooperation for the development of the state. He asked officials to end the practice of delaying matters, calling it “delayed corruption.”

Advertisement

He added that the state government was providing budgets for all the schemes, ensuring there was no shortage of resources for development. Suhku also reiterated the government’s goal to make the state self-reliant and directed all departments to ensure that welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

Advertisement

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining quality in the services being provided to the public and instructed departments to fully utilize allocated funds within the financial year.The CM said that the government was focusing on the health and education sector and Rs. 1,500 crore would be spent in the coming months to procure modern equipment for health institutions, ensuring better healthcare services to people at their doorstep.

He said that the state government was making efforts to boost tourism in Kangra district. “An international-level zoological park was being established in Bankhandi, Dehra Assembly Constituency. The construction has begun and the first phase is expected to be completed by April 2026. Tenders for the construction of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur will be opened this month. Additionally, the construction of the Pathankot-Mandi and Matour-Shimla four-lane highways is underway, with instructions to keep a 5-meter median on these roads,” he said.

The government was working to strengthen the rural economy by encouraging natural farming, he said, adding that in Kangra district 8,894 farmers were engaged in natural farming and their mapping was necessary.

“The government has procured 48.32 metric tonnes of maize produced through natural farming from 294 farmers and has made payments to them. Natural farming products were being promoted under the “Him-Bhog” brand,” he said.

The CM directed better marketing of products made by self-help groups and asked to allocate some shops in shopping complexes in the urban areas of the district to women’s self-help groups to enhance their income.

The selection criteria for BPL families was being changed, increasing the income limit to Rs. 1.50 lakh annually and a new survey will begin this April, he reiterated.

He instructed officials to encourage the cultivation of fruits like dragon fruit and blueberries in Kangra district to enhance farmers’ income.

Sukhu said the state government has resolved pending revenue matters through Revenue Lok Adalats. In the Kangra district, 68,227 mutation cases, 5,283 partitions, 6,429 demarcation cases and 1,910 revenue corrections, have been resolved, providing significant relief to the public.

He mentioned that during last year’s disaster, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs. 4,500 crore to affected families.Two installments have been released to rehabilitate 383 fully destroyed homes in Kangra district and the third installment will be released soon.

Sukhu also directed officers to explore the possibilities of establishing solar energy projects in Kangra district and accelerate the creation of green panchayats.

He said that 995 ‘Children of the State’ in Kangra district benefitted from the Mukhya Mantri Sukhashraya Scheme. Additionally, 5,602 beneficiaries below 18 years and 543 beneficiaries up to 27 years have been selected under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna. Moreover, 1,79,162 eligible individuals in Kangra district are receiving social security pensions, he added.