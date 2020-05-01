Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday assured that the ration is available in sufficient quantity in the city and the beneficiaries should not panic in obtaining their portion.

In a statement, Hussain urged all to follow social distancing.

“I assure that ration is available in sufficient quantity and beneficiaries should not panic in obtaining their ration. They should follow social distancing and other prescribed norms and they should visit the Fair Price Shops or Designated Distribution Centres again for obtaining ration in case of huge rush or in case some of the items are not available at the time of their visit,” he said.

The shops will remain open on all days without weekly off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., he said.

Hussain appealed to the beneficiaries to approach the Food Department for redressal of their grievances through Helpline Number 1967.

He also conducted a surprise inspection of four Fair Price Shops and one designated Distribution Centre (School) in Timarpur area to check distribution of Specified Food Articles (SFAs) and kits containing essential items to the beneficiaries during emergent situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

During the inspection, the Minister found smooth and orderly distribution of SFAs and kits to ration card beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will provide double quantity of ration from this month as now 10 kg ration per person per month will be given.