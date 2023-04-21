Sudan: PM directs for contingency plans for evacuation

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan via video-conferencing on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ambassador of India to Sudan B S Mubarak and senior officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens at present located throughout the country.

He expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who fell prey to a stray bullet last week.

Modi instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant, and closely monitor developments, continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extend them all possible assistance.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of maintaining a close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.