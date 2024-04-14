Successful trials of indigenous Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile Weapon System conducted

Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System, indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), has been field evaluated in different flight configurations several times to prove the technology with high superiority.

The system consisted of the MPATGM, Launcher, Target Acquisition System, and the Fire Control Unit.

An adequate number of missile firing trials have been successfully conducted to comply with the complete operational envelope stipulated in the General Staff Qualitative Requirements (Infantry, Indian Army).

The Warhead Flight Trials were successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Rajasthan on April 13. Missile performance and warhead performance were found to be remarkable.

Penetration trials of the Tandem Warhead System of MPATGM have been successfully completed and it is found capable of defeating modern armour-protected Main Battle Tank. The ATGM system is well-equipped with day/night and top attack capability.

Dual mode seeker functionality is a great value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare. With this, technology development and successful demonstration have been concluded and the system is now ready for Final User Evaluation Trials leading towards its induction into the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system, terming it an important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defence system development.