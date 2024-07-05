Styles that distance party from people will be changed: CPM Kerala secretary

The CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan said on Friday that all the styles that distance the party and its leaders from the people would be subjected to change.

Speaking to media persons here, MV Govindan said the CPI-M would make necessary changes to its style that distanced the party and its leaders from the people. The CPI-M Central Committee, after the post-election analysis of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results, gave a direction to get rid of the arrogant behaviour of the leaders.

The CPI-M Kerala secretary clarified that this direction was not intended for any particular individual. There is no basis to interpret that the Central Committee’s direction is targeted at CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Advertisement

“The Central Committee said that efforts should be made to change the style that distanced the people from the party. The Central Committee’s direction to get rid of the arrogant behaviour of the leaders was not directed at any particular individual. The assessment that this is targeted at the Chief Minister is wrong,” MV Govindan said

He said the news that the report of the State Committee regarding the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state was rejected by the central committee is not true. “Reports claiming that the state committee’s report was rejected by the Central committee are baseless. Some people are trying to spread a false message that there are problems within the party,” he added.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the SFI, Govindan said the student wing of the CPI-M would identify its lapses and move forward by correcting them. “SFI is a movement that contributed talented people to the country. Many are waiting for an opportunity to break the SFI,” he added.

SFI’s functioning style has come under severe criticism from various quarters. Lashing out at the SFI for using violence and bullying tactics, CPI Kerala Secretary Binoy Viswam said the members of the student organisation do not understand the meaning of the word ‘Left’ and its political ideology.

Stating that the SFI’s functioning was not that of a Leftist student organisation, Binoy Viswam said its barbaric culture is unacceptable.