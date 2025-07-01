Study finds Pantajali’s Orthogrit effective in Arthritis treatment

Scientists at Patanjali claimed to have achieved success in the treatment of joint pain, commonly known as arthritis.

According to a new research on the Ayurvedic formulation Orthogrit published in the international journal Pharmacological Research – Reports, under the Elsevier group, Orthogrit was found “effective in reducing inflammation caused by arthritis, preventing cartilage degeneration, and maintaining joint function.”

Expressing his enthusiasm over Orthogrit’s success, Patanjali Group’s Acharya Balkrishna stated, “Today, there is hardly any elderly person who is not suffering from knee pain. Modern medicine systems mostly focus on symptomatic relief rather than addressing the root cause. Ayurveda, however, identifies the root cause of each disease and provides a holistic solution. Orthogrit is a confluence of Ayurveda and modern science, and it holds the potential to cure even chronic conditions like arthritis from the root.”

He added that Orthogrit is made from natural herbs such as Vacha, Motha, Daruharidra, Pippalamool, Ashwagandha, Nirgundi, and Punarnava—all of which have been traditionally used in Sanatan culture for treating joint pain and inflammation.

Dr. Anurag Varshney, Senior Scientist at Patanjali Research Institute, said arthritis is a chronic disease that affects millions of people across the globe. “In this study, we conducted research on human cartilage cells using 3D spheroids and on the C. elegans model.”

Orthogrit protected human cartilage cells from inflammatory damage, reduced Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), and lowered the levels of inflammatory markers like IL-6, PEG-2, and IL-1β. It also regulated the expression of genes such as JAK2, COX2, MMP1, MMP3, and ADAMTS-4.

In studies conducted on C. elegans, Orthogrit not only extended the lifespan of these organisms but also improved their mobility and controlled the expression of inflammation-associated genes like PMK-1, SEK-1, and CED-3.

This research clearly demonstrates that Orthogrit is not only effective in reducing arthritis symptoms but also plays a significant role in halting disease progression.

The research paper can be accessed on the below links:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950200425000242

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phrsr.2025.101109