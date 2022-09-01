Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Students tie teachers to a tree, beat them over poor marks in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Students tie teachers to a tree, beat them over poor marks in Jharkhand’s Dumka

The First information report (FIR) has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | September 1, 2022 8:59 am

Dumka, Jharkhand, Crime, school teacher

Students tie teachers to a tree, beat them over poor marks in Jharkhand's Dumka (Image source: Twittter)

A group of school students in Jharkhand’s Dumka district tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams.

The First information report (FIR) has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students, the police said.

“Teacher Suman Kumar and clerk Soneram Chaure complained that they were beaten up and tied to a tree on the instructions of the headmaster. An FIR has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students,” said Nityanand Bhokta, Gopikandar PS in-charge, Dumka.

When Dumka education officers arrived at the scene after the incident was reported, students complained that their teachers had given them very few marks in practicals and that they had not been given an explanation.

“We received info on the incident and held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals and they didn’t receive an adequate response from their teachers,” said Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer, Gopikandar, Dumka.

In a response to the incident, Kumar Suman a teacher said students called them under the guise of holding a meeting and complained that their results were spoiled.

“Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in the results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn’t have taken any step in this regard,” Suman said.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Assam Police arrest another man with suspected links with Al Qaeda
Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra held for torturing domestic help; claims allegations are "politically motivated"
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra