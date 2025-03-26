Students can’t be forced to buy from specific vendors: Sood

Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday that following the grievances of many parents and students, the government has issued new directives to private unaided recognized schools on the sale of books, writing materials, and uniforms.

According to him, it has been observed that various private unaided recognized schools were allegedly compelling students to purchase education materials, such as books, stationary, notebooks, uniforms and bags from specific private vendors.

The minister said such instances raise concerns, as students should have the freedom to choose their educational supplies.

He said instructions have also been given that students who get admission under the EWS category shall not be charged for uniform and stationary as the same is provided to them free of cost by the government.

He also said that private schools must transparently display the list of prescribed books, educational materials and other required items in the school premises, and this information must be displayed prominently on school notice boards and the official websites.

The minister warned that any private school found concealing this information or misleading students and parents will face legal consequences.

Failure to adhere to these guidelines will be considered a violation of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. Further appropriate action under BNS and BNSS against such malpractices will also be taken up as applicable.

The minister said that the Delhi government remains committed to making education affordable and accessible for all. Parents are encouraged to report any violations to the helpline or the Directorate of Education.

He also said that all schools must ensure that they display this list in a public place within the school campus. Any school failing to comply will be held accountable, Sood added.

The guidelines, issued by the Directorate of Education, aim to protect parents from unnecessary financial burdens and ensure transparency in educational expenses.

Under the powers vested in the Directorate of Education by Rule 43 of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR) 1973 and Rule 26 of the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, nine key instructions have been mandated for all private unaided recognized schools in Delhi.

These include parents must not be forced to buy from specific vendors or school-appointed suppliers, uploading the list of books and uniform specifications on their official website before the academic session begins and schools and principals must also ensure that students and parents are not pressured to purchase extra study materials beyond the prescribed curriculum.

The Directorate of Education will closely monitor adherence to these guidelines and take strict action against violations.

The government said that the parents and stakeholders concerned are encouraged to report any violations to the concerned Nodal Officer, Deputy Director of Education (PSB).