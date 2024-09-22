‘Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and B2B and P2P collaborations.

Both the leaders, who met in the US on September 21 on the sidelines of Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington, Delaware, warmly recalled their many interactions, especially since their first Annual Summit in March 2022.

PM Modi thanked Prime Minister Kishida for his “unwavering dedication and leadership in enabling advances” in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership over the last few years.

“The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

PM Modi bid farewell to the outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and wished him success and fulfillment in his future endeavours.

“Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity,” Modi said in a post on X.

Kishida, who took office in 2021, decided this summer not to seek reelection. He is set to step down as prime minister after his LDP’s leadership election on September 27.