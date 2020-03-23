The Centre on Monday issued an order asking state governments to “strictly enforce lockdown” in Coronavirus-affected areas as it was announced on Sunday.

The Government has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdowns.

“States have been asked to strictly enforce the #lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators,” a tweet by Principal Director General of PIB, KS Dhatwalia read.

This comes as several people across the country were seen out on streets, carrying on with their usual business after the ‘Janata Curfew’ ended on Sunday.

In some other parts, people were seen taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to express gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, and clapping, in a light manner. People gathered on to the streets and carried out celebratory processions, when social distancing has been advised by the Government.

In an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus disease, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 13 states and 80 districts across the country till March 31.

Total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the nation as on 23 March is 415, including the foreign nationals, according to Union Health Ministry.

The number of novel Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 89, which includes three foreigners. Kerala also reported 67 cases, including seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Delhi has reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added.

All shops, offices, commercial establishments like malls, cinemas have been shut down across the country, except for those supplying essentials like milk, food and medicines.

Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, has issued a statement saying that anyone found flouting the rules of the lockdown will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the Government order comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the Coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.