Stresses on timely completion of development projects in the country: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon his top officials in charge of various development projects to ensure the ‘timely completion’ of these projects.

Modi’s call to officials in charge of major development projects worth Rs 1,26,000 crore spread across 14 states came in the course of the 37th meeting of PRAGATI, an Information Communication Technology or ICT based multi-model platform that aimed at providing pro-active governance and timely implementation of projects.

The review meeting took place on Wednesday. In all nine projects including one scheme were taken up for review.

Of the eight projects, three each were from Railways and Road Transport and Highways ministries and two were from the Power ministry.

The eight projects are spread across 14 states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Delhi.

‘The Prime Minister stressed the significance of timely completion of these projects. During the interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed the scheme of ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ (ONORC).

He asked the officials to explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme to ensure the provision of a wide array of benefits to the citizens,’ a PMO note after the meeting said.

Keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of the Covid-19 hitting the country sometime in September, the Prime Minister also directed the state government officials to continuously monitor the construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds.

In the last meeting of the 36th PRAGATI, the progress of about 292 projects worth Rs 13.78 lakh crore was reviewed by the Prime Minister, according to the PMO.