Stray dogs maul 2-year-old to death in Hyderabad

In an incident that is bound to raise serious concerns over security of children, a pack of stray dogs mauled a child to death in Bada Bazar area of Golconda, Hyderabad. The horrific incidents has sent shockwaves in the locality.

Two-year-old Anas Ahmed, who was playing near his house on Tuesday night, was attacked by street dogs and dragged him to an adjoining military area while mauling the boy. On hearing desperate screams of the child, his parents along with their neighbours, rushed to the spot and chased away the dogs. By then the toddler sustained grievous injuries on face, throat, and other body parts of his body.

The badly injured child was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Disturbing CCTV visuals of the hapless child being attacked and dragged by dogs have emerged triggered public outrage.

Residents of the area near historic Golconda Fort reacted to the incident with shock and anger. They blamed the municipal authorities for the death of the innocent child alleging that they failed to act though stray dogs pose a grave threat to them.

One of the residents recounted how two children were injured by the strays in similar incidents earlier. But this time around, he said the canine menace has claimed the life of a child.

The residents alleged that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities failed to act despite several complaints,.

Another resident complained that the dog catching squad arrives only when there are no dogs in the area and leave the area without doing anything.

