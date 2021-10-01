‘You have strangulated the city, now you want to come inside’: SC to farmers’ group

If the farmers’ groups have already approached the Courts challenging the controversial farm laws, what is the point in continuing with the protests against the laws, asked the Supreme Court today. “You have strangulated the entire city, now you want to come inside the city! The residents around, are they happy with the protest? This business should stop. You are obstructing security and defense personnel. There is no point in protest once you come to the court challenging the laws,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

The judge also made critical remarks against the road blockade held by protesting farmers at the Delhi-NCR border as part of the protest.

A bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar posed this query orally to farmers group “Kisan Mahapanchayat” which has approached the Court seeking permission to hold satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in the national Capital.

“What is the point of doing satyagraha. You have approached the court. Have trust in court. Once you have approached the court, what is the point of protest? Are you protesting against the judicial system? Have faith in the system,” Justice Khanwilkar said. The judge also made critical remarks against the road blockade held by protesting farmers at the Delhi-NCR border as part of the protest. “You have strangulated the entire city, now you want to come inside the city! The residents around, are they happy with the protest? This business should stop. You are obstructing security and defense personnel. There is no point in protest once you come to the court challenging the laws,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

The petitioner’s counsel Ajay Choudhary submitted that “Kisan Mahapanchayat” is not part of the group of protesters which have organized the road-blockade at Delhi-NCR. He further submitted that the roads were blocked by the police and not the farmers.

The bench, also comprising Justice CT Ravikumar, asked the counsel to file an affidavit to that effect affirming that the petitioner is not part of the road blockade. The bench further asked the counsel to serve an advance copy of the petition on the Attorney General for India and posted the matter for hearing next Monday.

The bench orally remarked that highways cannot be blocked perpetually and that redressal of grievances should be sought through the judicial forum or Parliamentary debates. In a related development, another bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had yesterday made oral remarks against the road blockade organized by the protesting farmers at the Delhi-NCR borders.

(With inputs from agencies)